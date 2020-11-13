Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO)

Q3 2020 Earnings Call

, 9:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for waiting. At this time, we would like to welcome everyone to Natura &Co Third Quarter 2020 Results. This event is being recorded and all participants will be in listen-only mode during the company's presentation. After Natura's remarks are completed, there will be a question-and-answer session. At that time, further instructions will be given.

We have simultaneous translation into Portuguese and questions may be asked normally by participants connecting from abroad either in English or Portuguese. [Operator Instructions] This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect the beliefs and expectations of Natura & Co's management.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made and the company does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments. This presentation also includes adjusted information prepared by the company for information and reference purposes only, which have not yet been audited.

I will now turn the conference over to Mrs. Viviane Behar, Investor Relations Officer of Natura &Co. Ms. Behar, you may -- the floor is yours.

Viviane Behar de Castro -- Investor Relations Officer

Good morning or good afternoon to everyone. I'm Viviane Behar, Natura &Co's Investor Relations Officer. Thank you for joining us today for this call to present Natura &Co's third quarter 2020 earnings. I'm joined today by Roberto Marques, Executive Chairman and CEO of Natura &Co Joseph Filippo, CFO of Natura &Co, as well as Joao Paulo Ferreira, CEO of Natura &Co Latin America, who will join us for the Q&A session. Our Investor Relations team of Natura &Co is also with us.

The presentation we will be referring to during the call is available on the Natura &Co investor relations website. Roberto will start with an overview of our performance. Filippo will detail our financials for Natura &Co. After that, Roberto will make concluding remarks and we will open the floor to your questions.

For the sake of timing, in order for us to accommodate questions from all of you, we would like to ask you to please limit yourselves to one or two questions each at the most in the Q&A session. Thanks for your understanding and cooperation on this. Let me now hand over to Roberto. Roberto, please.

Roberto de Oliveira Marques -- Chairman

Thank you, Viviane, and hello to everyone. Thank you for joining us. I hope you're all safe and well in this still challenging times.

Let me begin on Slide 3 with our Q3 highlights. Overall, we posted a very strong performance in Q3 amid the continuing pandemic with a robust 32% sales growth, significantly outperforming the global CFT market and with a strong EBITDA and margin improvement as well. We saw growth in all of our businesses driven by Natura &Co in LatAm with strong growth in Natura and Avon in Brazil, showing continued productivity improvement and the strength of our digital social selling model.

The Body Shop and Aesop saw further acceleration in digital and e-commerce even as retail gradually reopened. Avon International's fundamentals show improvement with early positive sign in some key markets. Digital social selling continued its strong acceleration with Group e-commerce sales doubling in the quarter. I'm also pleased to announce a new step in our digital journey with the launch of &Co Pay, our proprietary financial services platform. &Co Pay will help drive productivity for our consultants and representatives by allowing them access to key financials, while promoting digital and financial inclusion.

&Co Pay launches first in Brazil, will be rollout in Latin America and then globally within the next couple of years.

Second major highlight, the continued progress we made on the integration of Avon, which is proceeding according to plan. Synergies are on track with $18 million captured in Q3 and we made further progress in working together, including cross-company manufacturing, distribution, storage and combined logistics contracts. We also initiated a pilot of Avon's new commercial model in Brazil, then will be Mexico early next year and also in South Africa, capitalizing on learnings from Natura.

At Avon International, we move to monthly campaign cycles from two to three-week cycles in five markets, including the UK, which will simplify the business model and reduce costs. The Avon brand relaunch begun with the rollout of the Watch Me Now campaign in mid-September through online and digital channels in over 30 countries.

Third key highlight, our ESG agenda. We are very pleased to announce that Aesop was certified as a B Corp, joining now Natura and the Body Shop. Also, in line with our 2030 sustainability commitments, we are partnering with the United Nations on two key initiatives, Ambition's 1.5 degrees Celsius and Target Gender Equality, both a test to our determination to tackle issues of climate change and diversity and inclusion. We also participated in Amazonia Day with Natura, and in Breast Cancer Awareness Month led by Avon with education programs for millions of women around the world.

And four major highlight. We strengthened our financial structure in October with the successful completion of a $1 billion capital raise. That was the largest ever in the Latin America consumer space. We do appreciate the strong vote of confidence from the market and the credit rating agencies, which attest to the attractiveness of our Group and validates our strategy. The capital raise was done to optimize our capital structure by accelerating deleveraging through the prepayment of the Avon 2022 bonds. And it allow us also to make investments, accelerate strategic priorities, including the Avon integration, Group digitalization, geographic expansions and the 2030 sustainability commitments.

Let me end here by saying that while we have seen a very strong quarter and a return to some normalization in our retail operations, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. We are closely monitoring its evolution worldwide, particularly the recent lockdowns or restriction measures adapted in parts of Europe. In this context, I would like to thank our teams across the Group and across the world. Our excellent performance in this challenging times that we face is the result of their efforts, purpose-driven, resilience and dedication.

Let me now hand over to Filippo to go into our financials in greater detail.

Jose Antonio de Almeida Filippo -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, Roberto. And hello to everyone. On Slide 5, you see that we posted very strong consolidated sales growth in the quarter of 31.7% in reais and 11.6% in constant currency. Excluding the phasing effect of the Q2 cyber incident, sales were up 26% in reais and 6.7% at constant currency, significantly outperforming the global CFT market.

Natura &Co LatAm's revenue increased by 29.5% in reais and 20.1% at constant currency. The Natura brand performed particularly well growing by 41.2% while the Avon brand grew 19.3%. The Body Shop and Aesop also had very strong performances with sales in reais up 51.9% at the Body Shop and 8.2% in constant currency and Aesop revenue up 67.2% in reais and 19.9% at constant currency. Avon International's revenue increased 22.5% in reais, down 7.3% at constant currency. In the nine-month, consolidated net revenue increased by 7% in reais and was down 5.8% at constant currency. As Roberto mentioned, we managed to largely offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in our business with a rapid pivot to online, complemented by the gradual reopening of retail stores throughout the quarter.

On Slide 6, the Group's online sales grew 115% in the quarter, supported by 83% at the Natura and Avon brands to 164% at Aesop and 102% at The Body Shop. At the Natura brand, content sharing grew by 170% since Q1, online orders grew by 45% year-on-year and consultant online stores increased by 75% versus the same quarter of last year and touched the 1 million mark. At Avon International, sales via representatives sharing e-brochures more than doubled. The number of consumers accessing the e-brochure was up 70% and e-brochure sales in the UK grew by 300%.

Slide 7 shows that we posted very strong 71% increase in consolidated adjusted EBITDA reaching more than BRL1.5 billion, excluding transformation costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 14.8%, up 330 basis points. The strong growth in adjusted EBITDA was supported by cost discipline across all businesses and was notably driven by solid EBITDA at Natura &Co LatAm and followed by The Body Shop and Aesop. In the nine months, adjusted EBITDA reached more than BRL2.7 million with adjusted EBITDA margin of 11%, down 60 basis points.

Turning to Slide 8, we look at Natura &Co's underlying net income. In Q3, it stood at BRL587.1 million, up 2.6%, excluding Avon acquisition effects and transformation costs. The growth in underlying net income was driven by higher EBITDA and lower income tax expense, partially offset by higher depreciation and financial expenses. Reported net income was BRL381.7 million in the quarter, up 1.3%. In the nine months, underlying net income reached BRL88.5 million with reported net loss of BRL827.6 million.

On Slide 9, we show that we have strengthened our balance sheet by the $1 billion capital raise that we successfully completed last month. In the quarter, we had strong cash generation of BRL793 million, which allow us to end the quarter with BRL8 billion in cash before the capital raise. We used the proceeds from the capital raise to prepay Avon's $900 million bonds due in 2022 in the beginning of this month. This would allow us to accelerate deleveraging, reduce US denominated debt, currency volatility and high interest costs.

As you see on the graph, our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 3 times at the end of Q3, down from 3.63 times at the end of Q2 and it drops to 1.38 times post the prepayment of Avon bonds. Attesting to the strengthening of our balance sheet and improved credit profile, we were upgraded by S&P and Fitch in October and early November respectively. The rating outlook by both agencies has also been revised to stable from negative. The second graph provides you with our amortization schedule and shows that we have limited debt maturities this year of BRL100 billion with an average maturity of 3.4 years.

Let's turn now to our performance by business unit on Slide 11 beginning with Natura &Co LatAm. Total net sales were up 29.5% in reais and 20.1% at constant currency. Ex cyber incident, net sales were up 21.2% in reais and 12.6% at constant currency, driven by the Natura brand whose sales were up 41.2%. The brand strongly outperformed the CFT market in Brazil and posted solid growth in Hispanic LatAm. Avon showed early positive signs with 19.3% growth in reais and 9.9% in constant currency. Ex cyber incident, sales were up 3.3% in the quarter in reais and up 6.1% in Brazil. This was driven by increased representative numbers and higher activity.

On Slide 12, we look at the Natura brands. Sales at the Natura brand in Brazil rose 30.5% in Q3, which represents an exceptional performance with continued brand preference and market share gains. This demonstrates the success of our social selling model, which led to the 16th consecutive quarter of higher productivity in Brazil, up 13.8% even with the higher consultant base, which increased by 12.8% year-on-year to nearly BRL1.2 million. In Hispanic LatAm, net revenue grew by an impressive 65.7% in reais and 32.7% at constant currency in the quarter. We saw growth across all markets, notably Argentina, Chile and Mexico. The average number of consultants increased by 13.3% versus Q3 2019 to 759,000.

Turning to Avon on Slide 13. The Avon brand's revenue in Brazil grew by 24.9%. Ex cyber incident, Avon's growth was 6.2% in Q3, the first growth since Q4 2018 supported by higher activity level and number of representatives. In Hispanic LatAm, the Avon brand posted revenue growth of 15.7% in reais and was down 3.3% in constant currency. Ex cyber incident revenue increased 1.4% in reais and was down 14.9% at constant currency. The region saw improving trends toward the end of the quarter with key markets such as Argentina, Mexico and Chile posting growth in September in constant currency.

On Slide 14, adjusted EBITDA for Natura &Co LatAm nearly doubled in the quarter reaching BRL1 billion, driven by strong revenue growth and operational leverage at both Natura and Avon. Adjusted EBITDA margin was up 560 basis points to 16.5% with improvement at both Natura Brazil and Hispanic LatAm. Avon Brazil also contributed to this increase helped by operational leverage and the positive impact of sales from the cyber incident.

Let's now move to Avon International on Slide 16. Net revenue grew 22.5% in Q3 in reais and was down 7.3% at constant currency. Ex cyber incident, sales were up 19.5% in reais and down 9.6% at constant currency. Most markets showed signs of recovery from the impact of COVID-19 notably in Western and Central Europe. Key markets such as Russia and Turkey reported growth versus Q3 2019, offset by markets still impacted by strict lookdowns such as South Africa and the Philippines. Adjusted EBITDA was BRL183 million with margin of 7.4%, down 200 basis points as a result of the impact of lower constant currency revenue, foreign currency impacts, higher sales leaders and field investments accelerate to recover revenues and also IFRS conversion adjustments in G&A.

We now move on to The Body Shop on Slide 18. Net revenue increased by a very strong 51.9% in reais in Q3 and by 8.2% at constant currency, driven by growth in the UK and Australia as well as the direct sales and online channels. The direct sales At-Home grew 333%, supported by 261% growth in consultants and online sales increased 103%, helping offset slower retail sales as a result of the pandemic. Owned stores like-for-like sales decreased 16.5%, but by the end of the quarter, 97% of retail stores had reopened. Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 increased 81.1% to BRL308.3 million with margin of 22.3%, up 360 basis points, driven by revenue growth, lower discounts, reduced discretionary spend and COVID-19-related government support.

On Slide 20, Aesop posted outstanding net revenue growth of 67.2% in reais and 19.9% in constant currency. This performance was driven by strong growth in digital sales, offsetting partial retail closures related to COVID-19 in markets such as the US and Australia. While retail like-for-like sales were down 16%, online sales were up 264%. Q3 EBITDA stood at BRL154.4 million, up an impressive 121.6% with EBITDA margin of 31.3%, up 770 basis points, driven by top line sales growth, target cost reduction and utilization of government support programs to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.

Let me now hand back to Roberto.

Roberto de Oliveira Marques -- Chairman

Thank you, Filippo. Let me now conclude on Slide 22 with the key takeaways. First of all, Natura &Co's omnichannel model has shown its strengths in the past quarter and, more generally, throughout the COVID-19 crisis. All of our business and brands are showing resilience and increasingly becoming omnichannel. E-commerce and digital social selling drove also strong results this quarter. We are planning increased investments in those areas to further build on this momentum.

We posted a strong performance in Latin America, driven by Natura and Avon in Brazil. The integration and digitalization of Avon is progressing well with some early positive signs in our Q3 numbers. Our digital journey took another step forward with the launch of &Co Pay. Our ESG agenda is advancing as demonstrated by Aesop becoming a B Corp and our active involvement at UN Climate Week.

Lastly, we have optimized our capital structure. With the successful $1 billion capital raise, we continue to deleverage our balance sheet. And we have further resources to boost investments in key areas to accelerate growth. That position Natura &Co very well for the future.

So this has been a rewarding quarter despite challenging circumstances. And I'd like to conclude by expressing, once again, my gratitude to the teams across our Group who enabled this performance. Thank you very much for your attention. We are now going to open the Q&A session with Filippo, JP and I and are happy to take your questions. So, the floor is now yours.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a question from Helena Villares from Itau BBA.

Helena Villares -- Itau BBA -- Analyst

Hi, guys. Good morning. Thank you taking my question and congratulation for the results. My first question is actually for JP. We wanted to expand a little bit more about Natura brand dynamic. We saw very strong results in terms of top-line and profitability this quarter. And what we are trying to understand here is about the market share gain that you showed. So we are just trying to understand if you have any kind of KPI figures that you could share with us to understand how much of these market share gains is going to be sustainable for the next -- for the coming quarters and next year. So that's our first question. Maybe something about clients -- new clients, the profile of new clients could help us a little bit.

And the second question is about The Body Shop. This is actually about direct sales for The Body Shop, so it's a complete new channel and what we are trying to understand here -- and what we are trying to understand here is about the consultant profile. So, how -- who is this consultant? Why do you think that's going so well? And how you are seeing this channel for the future? Thank you.

Roberto de Oliveira Marques -- Chairman

Hi, Helena. Roberto here. How are you? We're going to start -- I'll ask JP to talk about Natura brand and the market share. And then I'll take The Body Shop. So, JP, please.

Joao Paulo Brotto Goncalves Ferreira -- Chief Executive Officer, Latin America

Hi, Helena. Thank you for the question. So, indeed we are experiencing market share gains in the Natura brand in Brazil. The market year-to-date has grown modest single-digits. However, in Q3, the market is stumped [Phonetic] by all the momentum centered [Phonetic], the market has grown high single digits in Q3. Nevertheless, when you compare that to Natura's performance, yes indeed we have gained significant market shares.

As has been the case of the Natura brand in the last four years, so we have succeeded in gaining and sustaining market share continuously over the last four years. For this period, there are some new elements as we sort of indicated. We saw an increase in new consultants, which were recruited fundamentally through digital channels. These consultants are tech-savvy, they are younger -- some 10 years younger than the average of the network, and they already bring new customers, which are also more used to online or digital shopping, if you will. That has also come together with a strengthening of the brand. The way the company and the brand expressed themselves during the pandemic was completely in tune with the society's concerns. And that reflected in brand preference and brand desire, following from also a continued launch of new products didn't stop through the pandemic.

And just to finalize, we saw consultant's loyalty increasing to levels that we have not experienced in the last years. So with all that combined, the ability to acquire new consultants, acquire new shoppers and the omnichannel solutions for the shoppers and consumers and the strengthening of the brand, we are well positioned to retain that acquired market share. To a lesser extent, that's also what we've witnessed with the Avon brand in that period and I can give you more details later. Roberto?

Roberto de Oliveira Marques -- Chairman

Thank you, JP. Helena, on The Body Shop At-Home, there is some similarity to what JP just said in Brazil. What we are seeing on At-Home is an exponential growth, right. So we are seeing this quarter over 300% growth in the two markets that we have At-Home, primarily UK and Australia. As you know, we are expanding now At-Home into the US. We are already present in a very short period of time in 50 states, recruiting about 4,000 consultants. The profile of those consultants tends also to be more tech savvy, therefore, more native in digital, social selling. But one thing that is very important, which I think JP alluded to, is the very symbiotic connection with the brand identity, right.

And the strength of The Body Shop brand now, especially in the UK, is also driving the recruitment of new consultants into the brand. So, the whole effort of the brand rejuvenation, the activists, positioning of The Body Shop, it's helping bringing a profile of a younger, more digital savvy consultants into the profile of the At-Home business. And that is helping accelerating the social selling at The Body Shop At-Home business.

Helena Villares -- Itau BBA -- Analyst

Great. And just a follow-up about this subject because you just talked about this for Natura and The Body Shop. So, we think here that maybe this (Technical Issues).

Joao Paulo Brotto Goncalves Ferreira -- Chief Executive Officer, Latin America

Absolutely. And that's why -- yeah, so Helena, that's why one of the key priorities for Avon is the rejuvenation of the brand because we think that is also -- there is a very strong link on our ability as we strengthen the brand and we make the brand more relevant to also attract new consultants with a more social selling profile. And that's one of the things that we're very excited about it as we roll out this quarter over 30 countries the new positioning of Avon brand, Watch Me Now campaign, which exactly try to make that connection even stronger.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Robert Ford from Bank of America.

Robert Ford -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Hey, everybody and congratulations on the quarter. JP, in addition to the changes from the commercial model, what makes you optimistic in terms or most optimistic in terms of the broader turnaround of the Avon International based on what you're seeing in the LatAm network when it comes to brand or consultant digitalization or the synergies in Brazil? And how is that being transferred and prioritized for Avon International?

Roberto de Oliveira Marques -- Chairman

Hey, Bob. So let me start on the Avon International and then I'll ask JP to comment on Brazil. Of course, Avon International to your statement, we are taking a lot of learnings from Natura on the commercial model on the segmentation. Those things, to be honest, hasn't been implemented yet, OK. So that's still to come, right. So we are planning a pilot with South Africa using the kind of the same framework of segmentation from Natura actually planned to be implemented in Q4 this year.

JP will comment on some pilots as well in Latin America. But while we are already seeing at Avon. I would call some quick wins at Avon International, is we are seeing increase on the channel additions, especially on four key markets growing double-digit and the retention is also increasing. So we are seeing a lower churn. And again, those are things that were ready then, call it quick wins, on the earnings strategy of Avon International and we are starting to see market share gains. So we saw market share gain for the first time in UK, Russia, Poland, which is encouraging.

But I want to be clear, there is still a lot to be done. The true change on the commercial model and segmentation yet to be implemented, but we are seeing some positive wins, especially in terms of making the channel a little easier for new consultants to come in, driving digital tool adoption to a much higher level than what it used to be before. So all those things are contributing to some increase in productivity as well and number of actives reps, especially in some of these key markets.

So turn to JP to comment specifically about Brazil and some of the things in LatAm.

Joao Paulo Brotto Goncalves Ferreira -- Chief Executive Officer, Latin America

Hi, Bob. So we are indeed positive about the more recent results of Avon across Latin America and in Brazil, in particular. And they are -- based on quick wins, they are not yet the structural changes, as Roberto pointed out. But they -- it suggests what the path that is ahead of us. Starting with the brand, we resumed investing behind the Avon brand. So, for instance, in Brazil, Avon advanced 10 positions in the Merco reputation ranking. We also resumed communication advertising the new power stay in line couple of weeks ago. And only two days ago, we launched the new black skin line with outstanding technology very relevant for our market and still associated with social causes related to inclusion. So that is pointing toward the relaunch of the Avon brand that is to be seen here in Latin America early next year but already started in other geographies.

We also talked about strengthening the relationship with the representatives. And in this period, Avon in Brazil as well as Avon in Mexico reported highest satisfaction indices -- representative satisfaction indices of the last many years, which is showing that the proximity with the field, some of the incentives that are being put in place are also in the right direction. So with that combination, we are starting to be able to sell the sort of tailwinds that we have been living through in these markets. Now that gives us the confidence that when the structural changes come early next year based on the pilots that are already going on, we will be able to sustain the positive momentum that is growing through Avon brand across the entire Latin America.

Robert Ford -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Thank you very much. And just one follow-up. And that is, there is a big step up in the SG&A in Avon International. And I was hoping you could give some additional color on how you're channeling those resources.

Joao Paulo Brotto Goncalves Ferreira -- Chief Executive Officer, Latin America

Yeah. Hi, Bob. How are you? I think that what we saw is more on less dilution on some of those expenses. I don't think this is a trend. I wouldn't consider that. I think they're very specific that you see here. But I believe there is -- and as I said, there is a lot of programs that were put in place and it shouldn't be efficiency. Also in terms of Avon International, we have to see there were investments also in the channel. So it helped us a lot and that impact. So I don't think that is something that could be considered as a trend. It's just a situation that we had, specifically in the quarter. And then, I don't think this is a standard I can see going forward.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Richard Cathcart from Bradesco.

Richard Cathcart -- Bradesco -- Analyst

Hi, guys. Good morning and thanks very much for taking my question. Just wanted to ask a little bit more about the performance of Avon in the UK. I know it's a market that you're doing lots of testing and piloting. And so, just in addition to the implementation of the digital tools in the channel, could you just talk a little bit more about what the drivers of the market share gains are in the UK over the last couple of quarters.

And then, the second question was just whether you could give us an update on your plans for building out a bigger presence in China. Thanks.

Roberto de Oliveira Marques -- Chairman

Hi, Richard; Roberto here. So, you're right, I mean, we are putting a lot of focus in UK on social selling and really we are seeing is an incredible increase in the adoption of social selling tool in UK. One data point is, the e-brochure sales were up in UK almost 300% this quarter. So really this is a key driver of the market share gain. I also would say that we are putting more focus on the simplification of the portfolio of Avon on the catalogs and the campaign UK moved now also to a monthly cycle. So all those simplification focus on the key categories and the key brands and the adoption -- a heavy adoption of digital tools, e-brochures are really the key drivers of the market share gain in UK.

UK for us is a market that we'll continue to invest and continue to drive a lot of the social selling tools, new campaign, the Watch Me Now campaign. It's just online campaign. UK will benefit also from that. So still a lot to be done, but we are seeing some early wins, early signs, positive signs that are very encouraging in UK.

Regarding China. China, it's early stage for us, but we are now very committed to make a more robust entry in China, especially with Aesop and The Body Shop. We already established our Natura &Co legal entity and The Body Shop and Aesop. We are now starting the process of product registration that will take probably about the first half of next year. Of course, we have been very careful in working with the right provinces to make sure that the way we do it will continue to align with our values of not -- no testing in animals. So we are potentially planning to have a first physical store likely to be Aesop in Shanghai in the fourth quarter of next year and then as we enter 2022 expanding that also with The Body Shop.

Richard Cathcart -- Bradesco -- Analyst

Perfect. Thanks very much, Roberto.

Operator

We have a question from Ruben Couto from Santander.

Ruben Couto -- Santander -- Analyst

Hi, everyone. Can you talk a little bit more about &Co Pay. This seems to be a very interesting new initiative. So I wanted to understand what is the difference compared to the previous financial solution that you already offered to consultants in partnership with banks. And I also wanted to understand what to expect in terms of resources, is this kind of a initiative aimed chiefly to improve consultant's productivity and benefits that will give to the channel or could we expect incremental features that eventually could be monetized in bringing direct contribution through fee revenues or other source of revenues. Thank you.

Roberto de Oliveira Marques -- Chairman

Hi, Ruben. Roberto here. I would just start saying that &Co Pay, it is something that we're going to treat as a business unit incubated initially in LatAm to really validate and we have then go to scale that up in other countries [Phonetic], Latin America and then worldwide in a couple of years. We are going to also dedicate it part of the proceeds that came from the capitalization to accelerate the development of &Co Pay.

And I'll ask JP now to give some details about your questions on the productivity and the benefits. We are very excited about this. So, please, JP.

Joao Paulo Brotto Goncalves Ferreira -- Chief Executive Officer, Latin America

Thank you, Roberto. Ruben -- so as Roberto pointed out, it is a new business unit. Hence it has its own P&L, it generates new -- it's a new revenue stream. However, it is meant to strengthen our core business, precisely for the reason that you pointed out, the better payment solutions and financial solutions drive higher consultant productivity. And we know that from our previous experiences. So this is an initiative that has a double benefit. It enhances the core and captures new revenue streams. It is different from our previous experiences because it's now all integrated, orchestrated within Natura through partners and completely embedded in the consultant's experience, right. Also all the information that is captured is used to improve the knowledge we have about that relationship -- that commercial relationship that is building. So that is all new -- completely embedded into the beauty consulting journey.

Ruben Couto -- Santander -- Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Gustavo Oliveira from UBS.

Gustavo Oliveira -- UBS -- Analyst

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking my question. I would like to understand, Roberto, you mentioned that you're basing the Avon new commercial model out of what you're doing in Brazil to roll it out to Avon in other countries. What are the key features that you think that can travel well across several countries and if there will be a lot of adaptation or if the plan is to follow a more standardized approach? And then if I may, a second question would be, there was a very nice increase in the number of new consultants in Brazil In Natura brand. If you could comment on what would be the drivers that led this increase in new consultants and what are the characteristics of the new consultants that are joining the base? Thank you.

Roberto de Oliveira Marques -- Chairman

Hi, Gustavo, Roberto here. Thank you for the question. What -- really the key elements of what we believe are transferable and, again, Avon International team is working very closely with the team here in LatAm and in Brazil to really understand is the notion of a lifetime value approach and the segmentation where the retention, driving productivity, sometimes it's going forth and then just the transaction -- the first transactions and just growing the channel. So there is a lot of simplification that is already being implemented by the Avon International organization, as I mentioned, monthly cycle focus on earnings model that is simpler than what it used to be. All those things are already ongoing. But I would say the segmentation approach of lifetime value of the reps are probably something that, again, we want to validate it, we want -- again, through some prototypes and pilots, we want to make sure that also it works well. We know that even as we did it here in Brazil and LatAm, it's not a simple execution because you need to adjust in each segment, great P&Ls for each one of those segments to make sure that it works well as a whole. But we are excited about it. I think as a nation, we are preparing a pilot in South Africa. And then the idea, once we validate that, is starting a rollout sometime next year. But it's really based on this notion of lifetime value and segmentation approach. So I'll turn to JP. JP, I don't know if you want to comment on anything else in terms of the model that will be transferred to Avon International, and then you can comment on the specific question.

Joao Paulo Brotto Goncalves Ferreira -- Chief Executive Officer, Latin America

No, I'll just highlight that Avon International, Angela and her team have been in continuous contact with our team here in Latin America so we can exchange all the learnings we've had over the last many years. And so, that gives us the confidence that the acquired know-how will be transferred with the necessary adjustments.

And to your other question, Gustavo, on new consultants, the number of new consultants in Brazil, I think there are two main drivers for that increase. One is all the investment and know-how that we've developed on digital recruitment that became really seamless and facilitating those newcomers to learn about the activity and the products and how to reach their customers. That's one of the drivers. The other one, of course, is the fact that people spend more time at home, unemployment, trying to find new alternatives, and guess what, that combination allowed us to attract a higher number of new -- of consultants, new consultants, and they are on average 10 years younger than the average of the network. They are tech savvy. They join our network already through digital environment, and because of that, they are being able to reach customers that love the brand but didn't find a good shopping experience so far. So they are coming back to the brands through this new recruits. So, thank you for the question.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Tobias Stingelin from Citi.

Tobias Stingelin -- Citi -- Analyst

Yes, thank you. Good morning and congratulations on the results. I think that the question is to some extent a follow-up to the question that Gustavo just posed. In regards to this increase in the number of consultants in Brazil, do you think that this trend will continue? And you mentioned that they are kind of, what, tech savvy, that they already are more native to the environment. Do you have kind of productivity indicators of these consultants already? This is the first question. The second question is just in regards to Avon Brazil. You mentioned that consultant satisfaction is very high. Can you let us know why the satisfaction increased so much? What are you doing that is increasing the satisfaction of the Avon consultant, please?

Operator

Please standby, we will resume momentarily.

Roberto de Oliveira Marques -- Chairman

Hello, are we back?

Operator

You may proceed.

Roberto de Oliveira Marques -- Chairman

Thank you. Sorry, we had a problem with our connections here. So let me resume from where I think we stopped, Tobias. We talked about the new recruits and I was saying that it's too early to talk about their lifetime productivity. However, I can tell you that they started with the performance that is ahead of our historical records in terms of new consultants. And you also asked about Avon's representative satisfaction, a combination of new sales incentives, the elimination of burdens in the operation and the proximity of our sales team with them during the pandemic, helping them to navigate through all sorts of difficulties they faced in that period. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We have a question from Irma Sgarz from Goldman Sachs.

Irma Sgarz -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Yes, hi, good afternoon -- good morning, sorry, and thank you very much -- or good afternoon to those in Europe, but thank you very much for taking my question. I was curious, in the same-store sales growth in reopened stores, were you able -- or are you able to provide a little bit of how that's been trending for both Aesop and the Body Shop? It was very useful to have that number for the third quarter, but I'm just curious, specifically when you just look at the stores that have been reopened, how those have been trending? And maybe connected to that about how you're thinking about the store footprint for Aesop and the Body Shop in 2021 and beyond? I know you've made [Indecipherable] already a large chunk of the adjustment at the Body Shop. But I'd just be curious for both franchises, where you sort of see the growth trajectory from here? And then the second question. just really minor question, government support for Aesop and the Body Shop, I know it helped to some extent, the EBITDA margin this quarter. But if you just sort of indicate to us maybe the magnitude or sort of how we should think about this impacting margins in the next quarter? Thank you.

Roberto de Oliveira Marques -- Chairman

Yeah, hi, Roberto here. Thank you for the question. Regarding the store reopening, this quarter at the end, we saw approximately 95% of the stores open. What we are seeing again, and that explain a little bit a very strong quarter, is even with the reopening of the store, we still continue to see very strong momentum of our e-commerce at the Body Shop and Aesop. So of course, the e-commerce came down a little bit versus what used to be in Q2 which, as you might remember, was about 30 plus percent, almost 40% of the revenue. It came down, but it came down still almost more than double than what used to be before the pandemic. So even with the reopening of the store, we still see very strong performance of the e-commerce. The store in itself, we are seeing traffic still way down versus prior to the pandemic about 40%, but we are seeing higher ticket, average ticket per person in general. Of course, we will continue to monitor now as we enter into Q4, which is our most important quarter in which [Phonetic] some of the lockdowns in some markets, especially in Europe. But one of the things that we are seeing is that we also got a lot of learnings in terms of being able to adjust, so things like click and collect, curbside delivery, all those things are still in place. So in the combination of e-commerce, we still think that we're going to be able to manage the Christmas season well. But of course, we will be monitoring that.

In regards to margin, what I can say is that in our calculation, I would say, it's probably about 100 basis points to 150 basis points in terms of the -- call it the subsidies or the government incentives that we think that are non-recurring, that at some point will disappear, but even if we exclude that, we are still showing margin improvement on a recurring base, which is -- again, which shows the strength of our fundamentals. Thank you for the question. Thank you. Our next question comes from Andrew Ruben from Morgan Stanley.

Andrew Ruben -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Hey, great, thanks very much for the question. I guess just following up on the margin point, so more broadly, you showed some strong leverage in LatAm, Body Shop, Aesop. So if you could just provide some color on the bigger margin drivers and if there is anything in addition to the government support that might be more temporary or any spending shifts in general we should be aware of as we think about modeling into 4Q and 2021? And then just if you could clarify the 100 basis points to 150 basis points, is that just for Body Shop and Aesop or is that on a consolidated basis, that would be very helpful. Thank you.

Jose Antonio de Almeida Filippo -- Chief Financial Officer

Hi, Andrew. Yes, I think that just to have -- for the question, the 100 basis points to 150 basis points is consolidated basis. It's not specific. Also, there are pieces of that that is related to the cyber phasing that we already mentioned before. So we consider like half will be cyber and half would be the stimulus. So again, like we said, with that -- it's taken that even if we do this, we still have an expansion in margin compared to the previous year. So I believe that we can see, of course, this quarter we had this increase, but I think the trend is to really -- to see that going forward on adjusted basis like we said. That's how we expect to see.

Operator

Our next question comes from Joseph Giordano from J.P. Morgan.

Joseph Giordano -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Hi, good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking my question. They are actually couple ones. The first one is on the Avon integration. So if you could shed some light on how you are deploying the technology you have in Natura to Avon? So what can be done now, particularly in the context that you prepaid your most restrictive bond? So that's my first question. And second question is, how do you guys feel about the outlook for Christmas? So, particularly in Brazil, we saw like an outstanding growth. We had some emergency aids probably helping the sales, so -- and you mentioned that you saw that mostly perfumes and fragrances. So how do you feel about it? And what's the strategy in terms of like packaging and bundling like you have been doing over the past calendar events? Thank you.

Roberto de Oliveira Marques -- Chairman

Hi. Joseph, Roberto here. So in terms of the restricted aspects or the covenants of the prepaid bond, this will allow us again to continue to optimize our structure as a group, especially in terms of subsidiary, and better combine some of those at a global scale and some of the opportunities that we have as we now have Avon, Body Shop and Aesop overlapping some of those geographies. So, that will give us some more flexibility for optimization on that. In terms of the synergies, they are on track. I would say, that is also explain part of the improvement in margins because we are already capturing about $17 [Phonetic] million of synergies this quarter. So that's on track based on our communication and guidance that we talked about it back in Q1. So we are excited about it. We are already seeing very material examples up distribution centers, manufacturing sites, especially in Latin America, working in a combined way between Natura and Avon, and that's very promising in terms of not only driving cost down, but improving services through our reps and our consultants. So that's also pretty exciting. And I think that -- did I miss anything on your question? I think that was it, right?

Joao Paulo Brotto Goncalves Ferreira -- Chief Executive Officer, Latin America

Christmas.

Roberto de Oliveira Marques -- Chairman

Do you want to comment on that?

Joao Paulo Brotto Goncalves Ferreira -- Chief Executive Officer, Latin America

Yeah. So Joseph, JP here. As regards Christmas, you know that for Aesop, the Body Shop, Natura, all these celebratory dates are quite important. And all the businesses around the world are well prepared to fulfill the demand of Christmas. And actually, we do think that in spite of the pandemic, people will be willing to see each other, touch each other, send a token of gratitude. And so, we think that the demand will be here. And we learn how to serve those customers in different ways. That's what you've heard so far. Perhaps what might be new and relevant is that Avon didn't look at those dates with the same intensity as the other business do. So I can tell you that we are upgrading Avon's effort for those celebratory dates and for Christmas in particular. So I think, Avon will see a positive performance out of -- relative performance from the Christmas campaign.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Daniela Bretthauer from Eleven Financial.

Daniela Bretthauer -- Eleven Financial -- Analyst

Hi, good morning, everyone. Congratulations on the results. Thank you for taking my questions. Most of them have already been answered, but I just wanted to follow up on the channel growth at Avon. You mentioned lower churn. And actually a twofold topic there. One is, it was very impressive that not only productivity growth, but the channel growth in Brazil. But then on Avon, you mentioned in the release that it's still decreasing. So do you think, number one, the productivity and channel growth in Brazil will remain at this fast pace because it clearly doubled on a sequential basis, and second on Avon, the reduction, has it flatten or when do we see a change? And then, I'll ask my second question.

Roberto de Oliveira Marques -- Chairman

So in terms of the -- overall for Avon, what I would say is, again, some of the structural things we haven't implemented yet, while we are seeing, again, some of the actions that we took to simplify the Model to make it easy for consultants to join, of course, all the efforts on social selling and adoption, it's part of that. And while we are seeing also as we make a couple of changes on the earnings model that is also helping the reps sustain longer, and that's what's translates in the reduction of the churn that we mentioned. Regarding Brazil, I'll invite JP to comment some more specific. Please, JP.

Joao Paulo Brotto Goncalves Ferreira -- Chief Executive Officer, Latin America

Hi, Daniela, good to hear from you. So we're going to push for productivity gains. That's the nature of our approach to direct selling [Indecipherable] selling. In Brazil, both Natura and Avon grew the number of representatives and consultants. Across Latin America, though, we didn't see Avon growing yet the number of consultants. But I'd like to highlight that many of Latin American [Technical Issues]. So I just want to go to conclude saying that many of the Spanish speaking countries face more strict -- much more strict lockdowns. So we're going to see improving numbers as of now. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. I would like to invite Mr. Roberto Marques to proceed with his closing statements. Please go ahead, Mr. Marques.

Roberto de Oliveira Marques -- Chairman

Thank you, everybody. So let me first apologize. I don't know what happened, somebody entered in the line. So apologies for that on behalf of Natura & Co. Listen, we are very excited about this quarter and how we really performed. It's really an outstanding result in any stretch or any angle that we look at it from a top line growth, from a margin expansion, from a very solid performance in each one of our businesses, which is really testament of our teams, our four amazing iconic brands and our really approach on the direct to consumer omnichannel when you see retail, e-commerce working in a synergistic way. When e see our more direct selling both physical and now, through social selling, also compounding the performance of our business. So really very excited with the quarter. Having said that, we are also monitoring, cautiously optimistic about the future. We believe, we'll continue to outperform the market, but we will continue to monitor some of those recent events on the lockdown in parts of Europe. We are still not past this global pandemic. And we, of course, will continue to monitor and adjust in response to those challenges. But anyway. Thank you so very much for joining us. Hope, you all stay well, stay safe, and I hope to talk to you guys soon. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 69 minutes

Call participants:

Viviane Behar de Castro -- Investor Relations Officer

Roberto de Oliveira Marques -- Chairman

Jose Antonio de Almeida Filippo -- Chief Financial Officer

Joao Paulo Brotto Goncalves Ferreira -- Chief Executive Officer, Latin America

Helena Villares -- Itau BBA -- Analyst

Robert Ford -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Richard Cathcart -- Bradesco -- Analyst

Ruben Couto -- Santander -- Analyst

Gustavo Oliveira -- UBS -- Analyst

Tobias Stingelin -- Citi -- Analyst

Irma Sgarz -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Andrew Ruben -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Joseph Giordano -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Daniela Bretthauer -- Eleven Financial -- Analyst

More NTCO analysis

All earnings call transcripts

10 stocks we like better than Natura &Co Holding S.A.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Natura &Co Holding S.A. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.