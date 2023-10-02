Natura & Co Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NTCO

In trading on Monday, shares of Natura & Co Holding SA (Symbol: NTCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.68, changing hands as low as $5.43 per share. Natura & Co Holding SA shares are currently trading down about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTCO's low point in its 52 week range is $3.61 per share, with $7.675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.46.

