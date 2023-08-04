Natura & Co Holding (B3:NTCO3) Price Target Increased by 7.47% to 18.95

The average one-year price target for Natura & Co Holding (B3:NTCO3) has been revised to 18.95 / share. This is an increase of 7.47% from the prior estimate of 17.64 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.83% from the latest reported closing price of 17.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natura & Co Holding. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTCO3 is 0.11%, an increase of 15.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.31% to 89,089K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,312K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,386K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTCO3 by 20.03% over the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 13,006K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,450K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTCO3 by 9.46% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,776K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 8,351K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,163K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTCO3 by 4.90% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,352K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,435K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTCO3 by 5.65% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.