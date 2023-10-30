Natura &Co Enters Exclusivity Agreement Relating To Potential Sale Of The Body Shop

(RTTNews) - Natura &Co Holding S.A. and Natura Cosméticos S.A. announced that Natura &Co entered into an exclusivity agreement with Aurelius Investment Advisory Limited, aiming at the potential sale of The Body Shop. The terms and conditions of the potential sale are under negotiation.

Natura &Co and Natura said they will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed about the transaction, as per the terms of applicable laws and regulations.

As a certified B-Corp, The Body Shop operates around 2800 retail locations in more than 70 countries.

