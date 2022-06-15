Natura CEO Marques to retire; Barbosa to take over as top executive

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, June 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura & Co Holding SA NTCO3.SA said on Wednesday that its chief executive and executive chairman of the board Roberto Marques is leaving his roles as he plans to retire at the end of the year.

Fabio Barbosa, currently a board member leading Natura & Co's Organization and People Committee, is set to take over as the company's top executive, it said in a securities filing.

Marques will remain as a board member for now to help with his succession, Natura added.

Barbosa has previously served as chief executive of Santander Brasil SANB11.SA, the local unit of Spanish bank Santander, from 2008 to 2011.

He has also led lender Banco Real/ABN Amro for more than a decade starting in 1996, as well as publisher Grupo Abril between 2011 and 2015.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

