Companies

NATO's Stoltenberg: member states need to boost defence spending

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

February 15, 2023 — 07:16 am EST

Written by Sabine Siebold and Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - No conclusions have yet been reached on a new pledge for defence spending by NATO allies, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday, although he added that NATO member states needed to invest more in this area.

"It is obvious that we need to spend more," he said after a meeting with NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

He added that member states should commit to spend a minimum of two percent of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Bart Meijer; Writing by GV De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((geert.declercq@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.