News & Insights

US Markets

NATO's Stoltenberg says Turkey agrees to forward Sweden NATO bid

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

July 10, 2023 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by John Irish and Sabine Siebold for Reuters ->

VILNIUS, July 10 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to forward to parliament Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, on the eve of a NATO summit in Vilnius.

"I'm glad to announce ... that President Erdogan has agreed to forward the accession protocol for Sweden to the grand national assembly as soon as possible, and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification," Stoltenberg told a news conference.

(Reporting by John Irish and Sabine Siebold; writing by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((Justyna.Pawlak@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 6539706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.