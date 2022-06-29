US Markets

NATO's Stoltenberg expects Sweden, Finland to become members quickly

Sabine Siebold Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday he expected a swift ratification of Sweden and Finland's membership of the military alliance.

MADRID, June 29 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday he expected a swift ratification of Sweden and Finland's membership of the military alliance.

"We will make a decision at the summit to invite Sweden and Finland to become members, that's unprecedented quick," he told reporters on the second day of a NATO summit in Madrid. Both countries applied for membership of the alliance in mid-May.

"After invitation, we need a ratification process in 30 parliaments," he added. "That always takes some time but I expect also that to go rather quickly because allies are ready to try to make that ratification process happen as quickly as possible."

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

