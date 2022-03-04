US Markets

NATO should discuss all scenarios to stop Ukraine war, Canada says

Contributor
Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

Canada wants NATO to discuss all scenarios to isolate Russia, the country's foreign minister Melanie Joly said on Friday when asked whether the alliance should consider a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

BRUSSELS, March 4 (Reuters) - Canada wants NATO to discuss all scenarios to isolate Russia, the country's foreign minister Melanie Joly said on Friday when asked whether the alliance should consider a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

On her arrival at an extraordinary meeting of NATO foreign ministers, Joly said that NATO's red line was to avoid triggering an international conflict, when asked about the no-fly zone.

But then she added: "we want to make sure that scenarios are being discussed".

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Francesco.Guarascio@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular