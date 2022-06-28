US Markets

NATO says does not regard China as adversary but worried over Russia ties

Contributors
Sabine Siebold Reuters
Andrei Khalip Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

NATO does not see China as an adversary but it is concerned about Beijing's ever closer ties with Moscow since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

MADRID, June 28 (Reuters) - NATO does not see China as an adversary but it is concerned about Beijing's ever closer ties with Moscow since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We don't regard China as an adversary," Stoltenberg said on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid, adding that China would soon be the biggest economy in the world and that NATO needed to engage with Beijing on issues like climate change.

"But we are disappointed by the fact that China has not been able to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, that China is spreading many of the false narratives about NATO, the West, and also that China and Russia are more close now than they have ever been before," he added.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Andrei Khalip, editing by Inti Landauro)

((andrei.khalip@thomsonreuters.com; (351) 213-509-209; Reuters Messaging: andrei.khalip.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular