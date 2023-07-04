News & Insights

NATO agrees to extend boss Stoltenberg's term by a year - Stoltenberg on Twitter

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

July 04, 2023 — 05:19 am EDT

Written by Andrew Gray for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, July 4 (Reuters) - NATO decided on Tuesday to extend Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s contract by a further year, opting to stick with an experienced leader as war rages on the alliance’s doorstep rather than try to agree on a successor.

Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, has been the transatlantic security alliance’s leader since 2014 and his tenure had already been extended three previous times.

(Reporting by Andrew Gray, editing by Marine Strauss)



