Natixis shares fall, traders cite return of concerns over H20 division

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Shares in French bank Natixis fell on Wednesday, underperforming a broader rebound on European stock markets and among financial stocks, as traders cited renewed concerns over Natixis' H20 division.

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - Shares in French bank Natixis CNAT.PA fell on Wednesday, underperforming a broader rebound on European stock markets and among financial stocks, as traders cited renewed concerns over Natixis' H20 division.

Natixis shares were down by around 3% in early session trading - underperforming a 1.7% rise on Paris' SBF-120 .SBF120 equity index and a 2.4% rise on the STOXX European 600 Banks index .SX7P.

Traders and fund managers cited a Financial Times article that the H20 unit had been hit by the recent wild swings on financial markets.

"It's linked to the news of losses on H20," said a Paris-based fund manager.

Officials at Natixis could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters