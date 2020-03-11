Natixis shares fall, traders cite return of concerns over H20 division

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - Shares in French bank Natixis CNAT.PA fell on Wednesday, underperforming a broader rebound on European stock markets and among financial stocks, as traders cited renewed concerns over Natixis' H20 division.

Natixis shares were down by around 3% in early session trading - underperforming a 1.7% rise on Paris' SBF-120 .SBF120 equity index and a 2.4% rise on the STOXX European 600 Banks index .SX7P.

Traders and fund managers cited a Financial Times article that the H20 unit had been hit by the recent wild swings on financial markets.

"It's linked to the news of losses on H20," said a Paris-based fund manager.

Officials at Natixis could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Louise Heavens)

