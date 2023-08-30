Natixis ETF Trust - Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (LSST) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Natixis ETF Trust - Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF said on August 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.06 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 30, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.99%, the lowest has been 2.73%, and the highest has been 3.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=211).

The current dividend yield is 11.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natixis ETF Trust - Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSST is 0.03%, a decrease of 49.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.59% to 395K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 137K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing a decrease of 8.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSST by 6.47% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 93K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citadel Advisors holds 48K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 20.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSST by 34.54% over the last quarter.

Capital Wealth Management holds 21K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Mattern Capital Management holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSST by 8.75% over the last quarter.

