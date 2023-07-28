Natixis ETF Trust - Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (LSST) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Natixis ETF Trust - Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF said on July 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.93 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.94%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.99%, the lowest has been 2.73%, and the highest has been 3.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=206).

The current dividend yield is 8.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natixis ETF Trust - Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSST is 0.04%, a decrease of 23.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 289K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 148K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 34.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSST by 64.67% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 38K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 65.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSST by 135.12% over the last quarter.

Capital Wealth Management holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 48.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSST by 57,461.79% over the last quarter.

Mattern Capital Management holds 20K shares.

Platform Technology Partners holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 32.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSST by 28.63% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.