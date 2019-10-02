Natixis claim succeeds against Marex in metals fraud case

Contributor
Eric Onstad Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Charles Platiau / Reuters

A high court judge ruled on Wednesday in favour of French bank Natixis in a claim against commodities broker Marex Spectron concerning fraudulent receipts in connection with nickel stored at warehouses in Asia.

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - A high court judge ruled on Wednesday in favour of French bank Natixis CNAT.PA in a claim against commodities broker Marex Spectron concerning fraudulent receipts in connection with nickel stored at warehouses in Asia.

The court said Marex must pay Natixis $32 million.

The court also ruled that Marex could recover part of the $32 million that it had in turn sought from Glencore GLEN.L unit Access World, which stored the metal.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Louise Heavens)

((Peter.Hobson@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 0083;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More