Natixis claim succeeds against Marex in metals fraud case

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - A high court judge ruled on Wednesday in favour of French bank Natixis CNAT.PA in a claim against commodities broker Marex Spectron concerning fraudulent receipts in connection with nickel stored at warehouses in Asia.

The court said Marex must pay Natixis $32 million.

The court also ruled that Marex could recover part of the $32 million that it had in turn sought from Glencore GLEN.L unit Access World, which stored the metal.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Louise Heavens)

