Natixis CEO to present results of business review in November

PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The new Chief Executive of French investment bank Natixis CNAT.PA, Nicolas Namias, on Tuesday said results of its ongoing business review will be announced in November, when it also expects to provide more clarity on next year's outlook.

"We have some businesses under review, on which we will give more details early November," he said on an analyst call.

Natixis reported a second consecutive quarterly on Monday.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Mathieu Rosemain Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten Editing by David Goodman )

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.