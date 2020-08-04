Natixis CEO to present results of business review in November

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The new Chief Executive of French investment bank Natixis, Nicolas Namias, on Tuesday said results of its ongoing business review will be announced in November, when it also expects to provide more clarity on next year's outlook.

PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The new Chief Executive of French investment bank Natixis CNAT.PA, Nicolas Namias, on Tuesday said results of its ongoing business review will be announced in November, when it also expects to provide more clarity on next year's outlook.

"We have some businesses under review, on which we will give more details early November," he said on an analyst call.

Natixis reported a second consecutive quarterly on Monday.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Mathieu Rosemain Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten Editing by David Goodman )

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters