Natixis Bullish on Model Portfolios in 2024

Natixis Investment Managers issued its outlook for 2024. It notes that cash levels are higher than normal due to volatility and uncertainty. However, it does believe that some of this cash will be put to work in model portfolios.

Overall, it sees uncertainty continuing given a tense geopolitical situation in multiple parts of the world, an upcoming presidential election, and the risk that the economy stumbles into a recession. But these conditions are positive for fixed income given attractive yields, falling inflation, a more accommodative Federal Reserve, and equity valuations which are once again getting expensive.

According to Marina Gross, the head of Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, model portfolios are one of the biggest trends in wealth management. She notes that “Firms are looking to provide a more consistent investment experience for clients in an increasingly complex market, advisors are looking to grow their practices and know clients want more than an allocation plan, and clients are looking for broader more comprehensive relationships with their advisors. Models offer a solution that fits the bill for each in 2024 and beyond.”

Model portfolios are particularly suited for the current environment as they help manage risk and increase the chance that clients will stick to their financial plan through market turbulence. For advisors, it leads to more confident clients while freeing up time for revenue-generating and business-building efforts.

Finsum: Natixis is forecasting that model portfolios will continue to gain traction in 2024. Given high levels of uncertainty, model portfolios are particularly useful for advisors and clients. .

