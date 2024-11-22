News & Insights

Nativo Resources Expands Mining Ventures in Peru

November 22, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

Echo Energy (GB:NTVO) has released an update.

Nativo Resources Plc is gearing up to expand its operations in Peru through a 50:50 joint venture with Boku Resources, focusing on gold and silver mining. The company aims to generate early cash flow by establishing artisanal and small-scale mining operations in the Tesoro Gold concession and plans to build its own processing plant. This strategic move positions Nativo to capitalize on Peruvian resources and scale its production capabilities.

