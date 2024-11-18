News & Insights

Native Mineral Resources Unveils Promising Gold Assays

November 18, 2024 — 05:32 pm EST

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. (AU:NMR) has released an update.

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited reports promising gold assay results from its newly acquired Far Fanning project in Queensland, with grades reaching up to 85.1g/t. This acquisition, valued at $18.9 million, offers significant exploration potential and resource growth opportunities, with plans for further drilling to enhance resource confidence and support future production. The announcement highlights the project’s potential to accelerate NMR’s path to gold production, capturing the interest of investors looking for growth in the mining sector.

