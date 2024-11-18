News & Insights

Native Mineral Resources’ Transformative Gold Project Acquisition

November 18, 2024 — 12:32 am EST

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. (AU:NMR) has released an update.

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. (ASX: NMR) confirmed that its recent acquisition of QLD gold projects from Ashby Mining Limited is expected to significantly impact its stock value. The company first became aware of the acquisition opportunity in August 2024, but confidentiality and conditional agreements delayed the announcement until November. This strategic move is anticipated to transform NMR’s market position and attract investor interest.

