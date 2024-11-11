Native Mineral Resources Raises Funds for Gold Expansion

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. (AU:NMR) has released an update.
Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. has successfully raised $3.46 million through a private placement at a 14.3% premium, aiming to bolster its Queensland gold assets. The company plans a further $15.9 million entitlement offer to fund exploration and development activities. This capital injection positions NMR to transition from a junior explorer to a potential gold producer.
