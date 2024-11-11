Native Mineral Resources Raises Funds for Gold Expansion

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. (AU:NMR) has released an update.

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. has successfully raised $3.46 million through a private placement at a 14.3% premium, aiming to bolster its Queensland gold assets. The company plans a further $15.9 million entitlement offer to fund exploration and development activities. This capital injection positions NMR to transition from a junior explorer to a potential gold producer.

For further insights into AU:NMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.