Native Mineral Resources Launches $15.9M Entitlement Offer

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd (ASX: NMR) has launched a one-for-one non-renounceable entitlement offer aiming to raise approximately $15.9 million at $0.04 per share, closing on December 17, 2024. The funds will be allocated to repay debt, cover exploration costs for existing and new tenements, and general working capital. If the offer is not fully subscribed, the company may issue convertible notes to raise an additional $1.2 million.

