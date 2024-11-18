News & Insights

Stocks

Native Mineral Resources Launches $15.9M Entitlement Offer

November 18, 2024 — 09:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. (AU:NMR) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd (ASX: NMR) has launched a one-for-one non-renounceable entitlement offer aiming to raise approximately $15.9 million at $0.04 per share, closing on December 17, 2024. The funds will be allocated to repay debt, cover exploration costs for existing and new tenements, and general working capital. If the offer is not fully subscribed, the company may issue convertible notes to raise an additional $1.2 million.

For further insights into AU:NMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.