Native Mineral Resources Issues New Unquoted Options

November 01, 2024 — 01:37 am EDT

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. (AU:NMR) has released an update.

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. has announced the issuance of 13 million unquoted options set to expire on September 20, 2029, with an exercise price of $0.02. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial operations, which could interest investors looking for opportunities in the mineral resources sector. The issuance reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to leverage its equity for potential growth.

