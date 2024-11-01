Native Mineral Resources Issues New Unquoted Options

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. (AU:NMR) has released an update.

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. has announced the issuance of 13 million unquoted options set to expire on September 20, 2029, with an exercise price of $0.02. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial operations, which could interest investors looking for opportunities in the mineral resources sector. The issuance reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to leverage its equity for potential growth.

For further insights into AU:NMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.