Native Mineral Resources to Issue New Shares

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. (AU:NMR) has released an update.

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of over 484 million ordinary shares, including a pro rata issue and a placement, aimed at enhancing its capital base. The non-renounceable pro rata offer will commence on November 14, 2024, with the closing date set for December 17, 2024. This move could present an opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on the company’s growth potential.

For further insights into AU:NMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.