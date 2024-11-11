News & Insights

Native Mineral Resources to Issue New Shares

November 11, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. (AU:NMR) has released an update.

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of over 484 million ordinary shares, including a pro rata issue and a placement, aimed at enhancing its capital base. The non-renounceable pro rata offer will commence on November 14, 2024, with the closing date set for December 17, 2024. This move could present an opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on the company’s growth potential.

