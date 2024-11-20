Native Mineral Resources Expands ASX Quotation

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. (AU:NMR) has released an update.

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. announces the quotation of 86,593,281 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, marking a significant step in their market presence. This move is part of transactions previously communicated to the market, reflecting the company’s ongoing strategic initiatives.

