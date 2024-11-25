Native Mineral Resources Boosts Gold Production Plans

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. (AU:NMR) has released an update.
Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. is fast-tracking its plans to resume gold production at the BlackJack and Far Fanning deposits in Queensland, following their recent acquisition. The company aims to start production by the end of 2025, leveraging the existing infrastructure and promising sampling results. With ongoing drilling and refurbishment efforts, NMR is set to transform into a key player in Queensland’s gold market.
