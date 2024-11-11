Native Mineral Resources Announces Share Entitlement Offer

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. (AU:NMR) has released an update.

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. has announced a non-renounceable entitlement offer, providing shareholders the opportunity to purchase new shares at $0.04 each, matching their current holdings. This follows a successful $3.46 million placement to investors, with funds aimed at debt repayment, exploration, and working capital. The offer could potentially increase the shareholding of the company’s CEO, Blake Cannavo, if fully subscribed.

