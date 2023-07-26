Nationwide Verizon Outage Briefly Affects Maryland Callers, Issue Resolved

(RTTNews) - A nationwide outage on Tuesday morning temporarily disrupted the phone services of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) in Maryland. The telecommunications company confirmed that users in the state experienced intermittent call failures from cell phones to certain business landline numbers. However, the issue was resolved by 10 a.m., according to a statement from Verizon.

"Our engineers have resolved an issue that caused intermittent call failures from cell phone users to some business landline numbers earlier this morning," the company said in the statement.

During the outage, area police agencies reassured the public that emergency services were not affected. Tweets from these agencies informed callers that 911 services remained operational despite the phone service disruption.

In response to the outage, Verizon advised callers in Maryland to use landlines or contact 311 for non-emergency issues until the issue was resolved. This measure aimed to minimize the impact on individuals seeking assistance for non-critical matters during the temporary disruption.

The outage highlighted the vulnerability of modern communication systems, and it serves as a reminder of the importance of reliable and efficient telecommunication infrastructure. As telecommunication networks continue to play a crucial role in daily life and emergency situations, such disruptions underscore the need for ongoing maintenance and investment in robust communication technology.

Verizon, like other major telecommunication providers, faces the ongoing challenge of maintaining a seamless and dependable service for its customers. Technical issues can arise unexpectedly, impacting users on a large scale. Prompt response and resolution by the company's engineering team allowed for a relatively quick restoration of services in this incident.

As reliance on mobile communication grows, the importance of maintaining and improving network stability becomes paramount. While Verizon's engineers were able to rectify the situation in this instance, the company, along with the broader telecommunication industry, must remain vigilant in addressing and preventing potential issues that could affect users in the future.

