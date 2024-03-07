Nationwide to buy Virgin Money UK in 2.9 billion pound deal

Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to clarify that parties have agreed terms of a potential acquisition

March 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Nationwide Building Society NBS.L has agreed to potentially buy lender Virgin Money UK VMUK.L in a deal valued at about 2.9 billion pounds ($3.69 billion), the companies said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.7851 pounds)

