Nationwide to buy Virgin Money UK in 2.9 billion pound deal

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

March 07, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

March 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Nationwide Building Society NBS.L has agreed to potentially buy lender Virgin Money UK VMUK.L in a deal valued at about 2.9 billion pounds ($3.69 billion), the companies said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.7851 pounds)

