Nationwide Releases Update on Note Programmes

Nationwide Building Society (GB:NBS) has released an update.

Nationwide Building Society has announced the publication of a supplement to its prospectuses related to various high-value note programmes, which has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority. Interested parties can access the document online, which pertains to updates in its European Note, Global Covered Bond, and Medium-Term Note Programmes, collectively worth billions. The supplement is also available at the National Storage Mechanism for further inspection.

For further insights into GB:NBS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.