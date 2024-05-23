News & Insights

Nationwide Releases Update on Note Programmes

Nationwide Building Society (GB:NBS) has released an update.

Nationwide Building Society has announced the publication of a supplement to its prospectuses related to various high-value note programmes, which has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority. Interested parties can access the document online, which pertains to updates in its European Note, Global Covered Bond, and Medium-Term Note Programmes, collectively worth billions. The supplement is also available at the National Storage Mechanism for further inspection.

