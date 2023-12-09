Nationwide power outage in Sri Lanka due to a system failure - government official

By Uditha Jayasinghe

COLOMBO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is experiencing a countrywide power outage due to a system failure, a government official said on Saturday.

Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the country's power monopoly, is working to restore power, CEB spokesperson Noel Priyantha said.

(Writing by Nidhi Verma Editing by Mark Potter)

