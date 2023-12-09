News & Insights

Nationwide power outage in Sri Lanka due to a system failure - government official

December 09, 2023 — 07:22 am EST

Written by Uditha Jayasinghe for Reuters ->

By Uditha Jayasinghe

COLOMBO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is experiencing a countrywide power outage due to a system failure, a government official said on Saturday.

Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the country's power monopoly, is working to restore power, CEB spokesperson Noel Priyantha said.

(Writing by Nidhi Verma Editing by Mark Potter)

((nidhi.verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 49548031; Reuters Messaging: nidhi.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.