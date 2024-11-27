News & Insights

Nationwide Building Society to Redeem £600M Securities

November 27, 2024 — 02:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nationwide Building Society (GB:NBS) has released an update.

Nationwide Building Society has announced it will redeem its £600 million contingent convertible securities on December 20, 2024, following approval from the Prudential Regulation Authority. These securities will be canceled and removed from trading on the London Stock Exchange, signaling a strategic financial move by the issuer. This redemption reflects Nationwide’s proactive management of its capital resources.

