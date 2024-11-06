Nations Royalty Corp. Begins Trading on Frankfurt Exchange

Nations Royalty Corp. (TSE:NRC) has released an update.

Nations Royalty Corp. has begun trading its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘Y96’, marking a significant step in expanding its investor base in Europe. This listing is expected to enhance liquidity and visibility for the company globally, aligning with its mission to combine investment opportunities with First Nations and Indigenous groups in Canada.

