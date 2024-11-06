News & Insights

Stocks

Nations Royalty Corp. Begins Trading on Frankfurt Exchange

November 06, 2024 — 02:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nations Royalty Corp. (TSE:NRC) has released an update.

Nations Royalty Corp. has begun trading its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘Y96’, marking a significant step in expanding its investor base in Europe. This listing is expected to enhance liquidity and visibility for the company globally, aligning with its mission to combine investment opportunities with First Nations and Indigenous groups in Canada.

For further insights into TSE:NRC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.