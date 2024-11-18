News & Insights

Nations Royalty Corp. Announces Meeting Results

November 18, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nations Royalty Corp. (TSE:NRC) has released an update.

Nations Royalty Corp. announced that all proposals at their Annual General & Special Meeting were approved, including the election of directors and the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors. The company aims to unite First Nations and Indigenous groups with external investors, leveraging royalties and income streams from key resource projects across Canada.

