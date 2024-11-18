Nations Royalty Corp. Announces Meeting Results

Nations Royalty Corp. (TSE:NRC) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Nations Royalty Corp. announced that all proposals at their Annual General & Special Meeting were approved, including the election of directors and the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors. The company aims to unite First Nations and Indigenous groups with external investors, leveraging royalties and income streams from key resource projects across Canada.

For further insights into TSE:NRC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.