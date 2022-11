Nov 23 (Reuters) - Britain's National World Plc NWOR.L said on Wednesday it had decided not to go ahead with a possible cash offer for Reach Plc RCH.L, the British publisher behind the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror newspapers.

