National Western Life Group, Inc. (NWLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NWLI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NWLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that NWLI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWLI was $216.99, representing a -16.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $260 and a 22.59% increase over the 52 week low of $177.

NWLI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK) and MetLife, Inc. (MET). NWLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $44.68.

