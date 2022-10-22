National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) institutional owners may be pleased with recent gains after 12% loss over the past year

If you want to know who really controls National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 48% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutional investors would probably welcome last week's 9.6% increase in share prices after a year of 12% losses as a sign that returns are likely to begin trending higher.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of National Western Life Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About National Western Life Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

National Western Life Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see National Western Life Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

National Western Life Group is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Robert Moody with 29% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.2% and 5.1% of the stock.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of National Western Life Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of National Western Life Group, Inc.. Insiders own US$212m worth of shares in the US$701m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 22% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over National Western Life Group. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand National Western Life Group better, we need to consider many other factors.

Many find it useful to take an in depth look at how a company has performed in the past.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

