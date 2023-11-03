National Western Life Group Inc - (NWLI) Declares $0.36 Dividend

National Western Life Group Inc - said on October 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.36 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

Shareholders of record as of November 6, 2023 will receive the payment on December 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $478.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.08%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.15%, the lowest has been 0.07%, and the highest has been 0.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.03 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 2.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Western Life Group Inc -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWLI is 0.31%, an increase of 15.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 3,071K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 1,168K shares representing 32.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWLI by 37.19% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 101K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWLI by 62.63% over the last quarter.

M3F holds 83K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 52.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWLI by 244.01% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 80K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWLI by 11.17% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 76K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWLI by 48.20% over the last quarter.

National Western Life Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Western Life Group, Inc. is the parent organization of National Western Life Insurance Company, which is the parent organization of Ozark National Life Insurance Company, both stock life insurance companies in aggregate offering a broad portfolio of individual universal life, whole life and term insurance plans, as well as annuity products. At September 30, 2020, National Western Life Group, Inc. maintained consolidated total assets of $12.4 billion, consolidated stockholders' equity of $2.2 billion, and combined life insurance inforce of $22.2 billion.

