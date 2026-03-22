National Vision's CEO Sold 35,000 Company Shares. Is the Stock a Sell or Buy?

Key Points

CEO Wilkes sold 35,000 shares for a transaction value of ~$929,000 on March 11, 2026.

This sale represented 68.05% of Wilkes' direct holdings, reducing direct ownership from 51,431 to 16,431 shares.

The transaction involved only direct holdings, with no shares sold or held indirectly through trusts or other entities.

The activity was effected under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, consistent with routine portfolio management after a period of unchanged ownership.

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On March 11, 2026, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Wilkes reported the sale of 35,000 shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) common stock in an open-market transaction, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 35,000 Transaction value $929,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 16,431 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $439,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($26.54); post-transaction value based on March 11, 2026 market close ($26.69).

Key questions

How does the transaction size relate to Alexander Wilkes's historical trading pattern?

This is the only open-market sale by Wilkes in the available reporting periods, with the previous six Form 4 filings limited to administrative adjustments and no change in share count.

This is the only open-market sale by Wilkes in the available reporting periods, with the previous six Form 4 filings limited to administrative adjustments and no change in share count. What is the impact of this transaction on Wilkes's ownership position?

Direct holdings were reduced by 68.05%, leaving Wilkes with 16,431 directly held shares and no indirect holdings or derivative securities reported after the transaction.

Direct holdings were reduced by 68.05%, leaving Wilkes with 16,431 directly held shares and no indirect holdings or derivative securities reported after the transaction. Did the transaction occur under a pre-established plan?

Yes, the sale was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on Dec. 5, 2025, indicating the disposition was scheduled in advance rather than opportunistic.

Yes, the sale was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on Dec. 5, 2025, indicating the disposition was scheduled in advance rather than opportunistic. What is the market context for this sale?

Shares were sold at around $26.54 per share, with the stock up 118.4% over the prior year as of March 11, 2026, suggesting the sale captured a substantial gain following a period of strong performance.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 13,411 Revenue (TTM) $1.99 billion Net income (TTM) $29.60 million 1-year price change 118.40%

* 1-year performance calculated using March 11, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

National Vision offers eyeglasses, contact lenses, optical accessories, and eye exams through multiple retail brands and e-commerce platforms.

Generates revenue primarily through retail sales of optical products and services, supported by a network of over 1,200 stores and online channels.

Targets value-conscious consumers seeking affordable vision care solutions in the United States.

National Vision is a leading U.S. optical retailer with a broad footprint across physical and digital channels.

The company leverages a multi-brand strategy to serve a large base of cost-sensitive customers, focusing on affordable eye care products and services. Scale and operational efficiency underpin its competitive positioning within the specialty retail sector.

What this transaction means for investors

National Vision CEO Alex Wilkes’ March 11 sale of company stock is not necessarily a cause for concern. His transaction was performed as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders often create such plans in order to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information.

Although the transaction dropped Wilkes’ holdings to 16,431 shares, this one filing is not indicative of the potential for stock awards or other means of acquiring additional shares.

The sale came at a time when National Vision stock was performing well. Shares hit a 52-week high of $30.02 in January.

National Vision stock is up thanks to strong financial results. In its fiscal fourth quarter ended Jan. 3, the company reported $503.4 million in revenue, a 15% year-over-year increase. It also posted net income of $3.3 million, a dramatic reversal of the $28.6 million net loss suffered in the previous year.

But with the rise in share price, the stock is now expensive, as evidenced by its price-to-earnings ratio of 72. This suggests now is a good time to sell shares, but not to buy.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.