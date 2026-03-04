National Vision Swings To Profit In FY26; Sees Growth In FY26

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, optical retail company National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) initiated its adjusted earnings, net revenue and adjusted comparable store sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted net earnings in a range of $0.85 to $1.09 per share on net revenue between $2.033 billion and $2.091 billion, with adjusted comparable store sales growth of 3.0 to 6.0 percent.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of $3.32 million or $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $28.59 million or $0.36 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the quarter was $0.15 per share, compared to a adjusted net loss $0.04 per share last year.

Total net revenues for the quarter increased 15.1 percent to $503.41 million from $437.28 million in the same quarter last year.

Comparable store sales growth from continuing operations was 6.6 percent and adjusted comparable store sales growth from continuing operations was 4.8 percent.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, EYE is trading on the Nasdaq at $26.34, down $0.29 or 1.09 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

