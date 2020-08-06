Markets
EYE

National Vision Slips To Loss In Q2

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) reported that its net loss for the second quarter ended June 27, 2020 was $43.8 million or $0.55 per share compared to net income of $10.3 million or $0.13 per share for the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted loss per share was $0.41 compared to adjusted net income of $0.18 per share in the previous year.

Net revenue decreased 39.5% to $260.0 million from $429.5 million last year. Net revenue was negatively impacted by 10.0% due to the timing of unearned revenue, which also resulted in material impacts to profitability.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.50 per share and revenues of $246.63 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Comparable store sales was down 44.7% and Adjusted Comparable Store Sales was down 36.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EYE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular