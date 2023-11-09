National Vision Shares Rise After Q3 Results Beat Street View

(RTTNews) - Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE), an optical retail company, are rising more than 8% Thursday morning after the company's third-quarter results surpassed analysts' view.

The company reported net loss of $73.8 million or $0.94 per share for the third quarter compared with $11.5 million or $0.15 per share a year ago, primarily due to a non-cash impairment charges of $79.4 million related to termination of the Walmart partnership.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.15 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.09 per share.

Net revenue increased 6.6% to $532.36 million. The consensus estimate was for $526.16 million.

EYE, currently at $18.36, has traded in the range of $13.71 - $43.82 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.