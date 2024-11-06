National Vision Reaffirms FY23 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, optical retail company National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings, net revenue and adjusted comparable store sales growth guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted net earnings in a range of $0.45 to $0.50 per share on net revenue between $1.82 billion and $1.84 billion, with adjusted comparable store sales growth of 0.5 to 1.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company also announced the completion of its comprehensive store fleet review and actions to address identified stores. The Company also announced that it plans to open 30 to 35 new stores in Fiscal 2025 and invest capital in existing operations to enhance the overall store experience.

