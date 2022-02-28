National Vision Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) said For 2022, it expects revenue to be in the range of $2.12 - $2.17 billion and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.03 - $1.10.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.32 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

For the fourth quarter, National Vision's earnings decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $6.22 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $35.08 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, National Vision Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $477.85 million from $496.7 million last year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $6.22 Mln. vs. $35.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.07 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.02 -Revenue (Q4): $477.85 Mln vs. $496.7 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.