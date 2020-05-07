Markets
EYE

National Vision Q1 Profit Down; Stock Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) reported that its net income for the first quarter ended March 28, 2020 decreased 44.1% to $9.7 million from $17.4 million last year. Earnings per share decreased 44.6% to $0.12 from $0.21 in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share decreased 9.4% to $0.28 compared to $0.31 per share for the first quarter of 2019. The net change in margin on unearned revenue positively impacted Adjusted earnings per share by $0.19.

Net revenue increased 1.8% to $469.7 million from $461.2 million for the first quarter of 2019. Net revenue was positively impacted by 6.0% due to the timing of unearned revenue, which resulted in material benefits to net revenue and profitability.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.14 per share and revenues of $445.69 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Comparable store sales growth was 2.9% and adjusted comparable store sales growth was 10.3%.

On March 27, 2020, the company withdrew its previously issued fiscal 2020 outlook, due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the U.S.

In Thursday pre-market trade, EYE is trading at $21.80, down $2.20 or 9.17 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EYE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular