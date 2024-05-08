National Vision Q1 Income From Cont. Ops. Declines

(RTTNews) - National Vision Holdings (EYE) reported that its first quarter income from continuing operations, net of tax decreased to $12.2 million compared to $16.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. Earnings per share decreased to $0.16 compared to $0.20. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations increased to $0.30 from $0.27. Adjusted EPS was $0.32 compared to $0.31. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.27, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenue increased 4.2% to $542.5 million. Comparable store sales growth was 1.4% and adjusted comparable store sales growth was 0.4%, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $552.98 million in revenue.

The company reaffirmed outlook for the 52 weeks ending December 28, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

