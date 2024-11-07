National Vision price target raised to $12 from $11 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on National Vision (EYE) to $12 from $11 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. Despite the earnings beat, fiscal 2024 guidance was reiterated across all line items, partially due to weak traffic growth in Q3 and Q4-to-date as a result of the recent Florida Hurricanes, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EYE:
- National Vision Holdings Sees Revenue Growth Amid Transformation
- National Vision Holdings Reports Revenue Growth Amid Challenges
- National Vision to close 39 stores by FY26
- National Vision sees FY24 adjusted EPS 45c-50c, consensus 48c
- National Vision cuts FY24 CapEx view to $100M-$105M from $110M-$115M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.