National Vision price target raised to $12 from $11 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on National Vision (EYE) to $12 from $11 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. Despite the earnings beat, fiscal 2024 guidance was reiterated across all line items, partially due to weak traffic growth in Q3 and Q4-to-date as a result of the recent Florida Hurricanes, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

