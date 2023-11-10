National Vision Holdings To Buyback $100 Mln Of Convertible Notes

(RTTNews) - National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE), on Friday announced that it has entered into agreements with certain holders of its 2.5 percent Convertible Senior Notes to repurchase $100 million of the principal amount of the notes for a cash repurchase price of $99.25 million.

The transaction is expected to close on November 14. Upon closing of the deal, $302.5 million principal amount of the notes due 2025 will remain outstanding from an initial principal balance of $402.5 million.

Melissa Rasmussen, Chief Financial Officer of National Vision, said, "We are pleased to be in a position to complete this opportunistic repurchase reducing our 2025 Notes outstanding and further strengthening our balance sheet while leveraging our robust cash position."

On Thursday, National Vision shares closed at $17.34, up 2.97% on Nasdaq.

