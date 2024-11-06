News & Insights

National Vision Holdings Reports Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

November 06, 2024 — 06:34 am EST

National Vision Holdings ( (EYE) ) has shared an update.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. reported a 2.9% increase in net revenue for Q3 2024, driven by growth from new store sales and a rise in customer transactions, despite a net loss of $8.4 million. The company opened 18 new stores, closed three, and ended the quarter with 1,231 stores. While costs increased, the company reiterated its fiscal 2024 outlook, highlighting strength in managed care and successful promotional strategies that attracted new customers.

