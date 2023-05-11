National Vision Holdings Q1 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) reported that its first quarter net income decreased 39.4% to $18.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. EPS decreased 34.6% to $0.22. Adjusted EPS decreased 5.4% to $0.31. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.28, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenue increased 6.6% to $562.4 million. Comparable store sales growth was 3.0% and adjusted comparable store sales growth was 0.8%. Analysts on average had estimated $551.64 million in revenue.

The company reaffirmed the previously provided outlook for its key operating metrics.

